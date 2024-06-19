Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 433 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $187,403,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,855,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

