Advance Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130,415 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 0.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after purchasing an additional 933,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.4 %

RDVY opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

