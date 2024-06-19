Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $442,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

