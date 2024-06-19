Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $647,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 95,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 251,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 366,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

