Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries comprises 1.7% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,856,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $108.92. 154,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,751. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

