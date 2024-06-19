Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.38. 385,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,164. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

