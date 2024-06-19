Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 756,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Adyen Price Performance
Adyen stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.
About Adyen
