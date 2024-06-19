Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 756,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Adyen stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

