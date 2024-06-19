Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Sold by Canaan Partners XI LLC

Canaan Partners XI LLC cut its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788,158 shares during the period. Aeva Technologies makes up approximately 16.0% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Canaan Partners XI LLC owned about 7.01% of Aeva Technologies worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $20,730,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 33,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $130,930.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,525,554 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aeva Technologies to $5.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 216,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,403. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.54% and a negative net margin of 2,835.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

