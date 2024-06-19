Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Update

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AL. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AL stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.32. 563,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,126. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

