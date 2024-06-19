Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 554.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 73,471 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

