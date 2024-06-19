ALEX Lab (ALEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.69 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. ALEX Lab has a total market cap of $34.69 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.09674878 USD and is up 13.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,723,750.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

