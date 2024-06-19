Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after acquiring an additional 90,219 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 521.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 377,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 169,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

