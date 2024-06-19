Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
