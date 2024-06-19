Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:QVAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,043. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $339.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

