ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Announces $0.22 Dividend

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance
REIT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 6,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.
About ALPS Active REIT ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS Active REIT ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.