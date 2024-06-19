ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
REIT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 6,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.
