ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

REIT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 6,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

