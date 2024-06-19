ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Announces Dividend of $0.08

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ACES stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 298,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,370. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

