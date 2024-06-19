ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4907 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308. The stock has a market cap of $342.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $95.90 and a 12-month high of $119.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.