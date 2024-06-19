ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6765 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous dividend of $0.64.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDOG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

About ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.