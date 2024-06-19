ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6765 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous dividend of $0.64.
ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IDOG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74.
About ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
