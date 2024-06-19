ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Plans $0.03 Dividend

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
LGRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $31.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
