ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (OEUR) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 25th

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance
ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 2,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.
ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile
