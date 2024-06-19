ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,922 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.
About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
