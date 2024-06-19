ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Declares Dividend of $0.54 (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5421 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of SDOG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

