ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Declares Dividend of $0.54 (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5421 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SDOG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- About the Markup Calculator
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.