Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Reduced by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,402,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

