Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 16,402,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.