América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Declares Dividend of $0.26

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2608 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

América Móvil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.7 %

América Móvil stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 1,230,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

