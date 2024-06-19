American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Up 0.1%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.51. Approximately 402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.
American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07.
American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.
