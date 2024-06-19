American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Up 0.1%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.51. Approximately 402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07.

Get American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:AEMB Free Report ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 23.09% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.