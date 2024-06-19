ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,555,200 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 1,452,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,221.7 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.96.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

