Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price at $75.75

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,268,000 after buying an additional 224,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

