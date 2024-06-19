Analysts Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $13.64

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 55.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,699,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 962,045 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 54.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.