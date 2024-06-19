Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

