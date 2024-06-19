Analysts Set Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Price Target at $9.38

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAMA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 0.2 %

MAMA opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. Mama’s Creations has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mama’s Creations

(Get Free Report

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.