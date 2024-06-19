Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $61.35

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NYSE:O opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

