Analysts Set Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Target Price at $14.50

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $856,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,152.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 997,700 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TERN opened at $7.37 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $476.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

