Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV):

6/14/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $203.00 to $197.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $173.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 199.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 284.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

