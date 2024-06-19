Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV):
- 6/14/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $203.00 to $197.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $173.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Veeva Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NYSE VEEV opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90.
In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
