AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 22000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

