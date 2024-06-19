Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.32. 624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Andritz Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andritz AG will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.