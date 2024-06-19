Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in May

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 592,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 361.2 days.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANFGF stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

