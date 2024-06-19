Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.29

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.29 and traded as high as $62.03. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 124,659 shares.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $222,353.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,225.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $222,353.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,225.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

