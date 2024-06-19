Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $280.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $239.78 and last traded at $237.30, with a volume of 331021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.03.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 31,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $56,265,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.29. The company has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

