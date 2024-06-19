Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 391.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.