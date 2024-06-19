Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $70.19 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

