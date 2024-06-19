Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06. 5,733,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,902,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

