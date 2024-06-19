Arden Trust Co Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,106,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $274.71 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

