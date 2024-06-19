Arden Trust Co Has $441,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

