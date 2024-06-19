Arden Trust Co Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.92.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,470 shares of company stock worth $172,557,838. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

