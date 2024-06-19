Arden Trust Co Sells 456 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 350.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,337,000 after buying an additional 492,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

GILD stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

