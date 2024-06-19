ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) PT Raised to $180.00 at Bank of America

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 99.48.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 174.13 on Monday. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 177.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is 106.05.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

