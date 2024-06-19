Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

