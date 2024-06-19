ATB Capital Boosts Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Price Target to C$7.50

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.15% from the company’s previous close.

Bitfarms stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.21. 1,032,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.33. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.25.

In other news, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,564.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

