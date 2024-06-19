Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

